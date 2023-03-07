Sussex County Council Introduces Ordinance to Establish Removal Procedures for Members of Appointed Boards, Commissions, Advisory Committees

The Sussex County Council has introduced an ordinance related to the Removal Procedures for members of appointed boards, commissions and advisory committees. This ordinance was in response to the discussion during the February 28th meeting on the Code of Conduct Rules and Ethics Training and two people, who at the time, had not signed the Conflict of Interest disclosure form. Since that meeting, Councilwoman Cindy Green has signed the document.

County Attorney Everett Moore told the Council this ordinance is not a new idea but as he researched the issue, found that Delaware State Code says it can be done – but not how. The ordinance introduced this week will add a new chapter to the County Code to establish removal procedures for members of appointed boards, commissions and advisory committees because those individuals are presently exempted from the County’s personnel rules under the County Code.

The ordinance will be scheduled for a public hearing at a later date.