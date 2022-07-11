Sussex County Council Meeting to Begin at 1:15pm

The Sussex County Council will meet on Tuesday, however the time has been changed to 1:15pm. While the agenda is quite short, there are four public hearings – two conditional use applications and two change of zone applications. During the regular meeting, Director of Human Resources, Karen Brewington is scheduled to give out the Second Quarter Employee Recognition Awards. The Council will also hear from Assistant County Engineer Mark Parker on a pavement assessment for Runway 4-22 at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown after several pavement surface anomalies were found after snow removal operations in 2021. Test patches showed significant deterioration of the underlying concrete slabs.

The afternoon public hearings include:

Conditional Use No. 2295 – Bones & Sons Heating & Air, Seaford – for 4.03 acres on Conrail Road for indoor and outdoor storage of heating and cooling equipment

Conditional Use No. 2296 – On behalf of Michael Milligan, Laurel for 3.078 acres on Jestice Farm Road for a towing business

Change of Zone No. 1957 – On behalf of Ronicca Payton, Lincoln – from B-1 Neighborhood Business District to AR-1 for 0.28 acre on Front Street.

Change of Zone No. 1958 – On behalf of Boardwalk Development, LLC – from GR to a GR-RPC on 21.32 acres on Banks Road east of Millsboro for 54 single family lots

