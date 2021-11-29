Sussex County Council Meeting To Start at 12:30, 1 PM Public Hearing Scratched

The Sussex County Council meets this week – however the meeting will not start until 12:30pm. The Council has a short meeting agenda, however there are multiple items on County Engineer Mans Medlarz agenda. There were 4 public hearings scheduled for the afternoon session, however the Change of Zone No. 1937 filed on behalf of Double DB, LP – property on Wil King Road in Lewes has been removed from consideration this week.

Click here for a copy of this week’s agenda – full packet