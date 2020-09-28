Sussex County Council Meeting to Start at 1pm This Week

The Sussex County Council meets this week in Georgetown – however the meeting will not begin until 1pm. The Council is expected to make an appointment to the Advisory Committee for the Aging and Adults with Disabilities and they will hear from Project Engineer Patrick Brown on the implementation of Phase 2 of the James Farm Master Plan. The Council will also hold public hearings on four conditional use applications beginning at 1:30. The County Council meets in the Sussex County Administration Building on the Circle in Georgetown. Limited in-person participation is available. The meeting is also available online. Click here for the County Council Agenda