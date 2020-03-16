Sussex County Council Meeting Tuesday at 12pm – Limited Access to Public

Sussex County Council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting this week, but the session will be condensed and in-person public access will be limited. Council will shift its meeting to a 12 p.m. start time on Tuesday, March 17, and business discussed during that portion of the meeting will be limited to in-house reports and presentations to the Council. No spectators, other than staff, will be permitted in chambers at this time, and no public comment will be received. The public and media, however, may follow the proceedings on the County’s livestream at https://sussexcountyde.gov/council-chamber-broadcast.

A scheduled 1:30 p.m. public hearing on a land use application filed on behalf of the Indian River School District will continue as planned. However, anyone wishing to comment on the application in person will be subject to a health screening prior to entry, including questionnaire and oral temperature examination, and be admitted to chambers on a one-in-one-out basis.