Sussex County Council Meets at 10am Tuesday in Georgetown

The Sussex County Council will meet on Tuesday beginning at 10am in Georgetown. The Council will receive an update from Director of Assessment, Chris Keeler on the reassessment project.

Deputy County Attorney Vince Robertson will bring two proposed ordinances before the Council for discussion and possible introduction. The first ordinance would amend Section 99-9C of the Subdivision Code with 17 items that must be considered as part of a subdivision review which have been modified in their wording. The second would amend the County’s Open Space requirements – and focuses largely on the definitions.

There are 4 public hearings scheduled for the afternoon session – One ordinance amendment for the future land map, one conditional use and two change of zone applications.

The Sussex County Council meeting begins at 10am in the County Administration building on The Circle in Georgetown.

