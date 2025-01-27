Sussex County Council Meets at 10am Tuesday

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday morning in Georgetown. The County Administrator will discuss the Council’s priorities and Finance Director Gina Jennings will hold a public interview with possible appointment with a qualified applicant as an alternate to the Board of Assessment Review, whose paperwork was received after the applications were sent to Council for the last round of interviews. One of the current alternates has resigned. Planning and Zoning Director Jamie Whitehouse will discuss with the council development activity and data. The Council will also consider a lease agreement for the Sussex County Kitchen Incubator at Delaware Tech. In the afternoon session, beginning at 1:30pm, the Council will hold public hearings for three Conditional Use applications.

The Sussex County Council meeting begins at 10am in the County Administration building on The Circle in Georgetown.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNCIL AGENDA

CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNCIL PACKET