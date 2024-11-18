Sussex County Council Meets at 12:30pm Tuesday

The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday afternoon beginning at 12:30. County Administrator Todd Lawson will present the 2025 Council meeting and holiday schedules and Human Resources Director Karen Brittingham will announce the Fourth Quarter Employee Recognition Awards.

There are three land use public hearings beginning at 1:30 – a Change of Zone No. 2022 from medium-density residential to AR-1 for about 2.2 acres for indoor storage of watercraft off Conleys Chapel Road near Angola. There is a Conditional Use No 2528 application that goes with the Change of Zone No. 2022.

The third public hearing is a Conditional Use No 2454 for a borrow pit on over 309 acres of land on Shiloh Church Road east of Laurel.

The Council meets Tuesday at 12:30pm in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.