Sussex County Council Meets at 1pm – 4 Public Hearings Scheduled

Tuesday’s Sussex County Council meeting will begin at 1pm. The Council will get an update on the coronavirus situation from County Administrator Todd Lawson. There will also be a request to post notices for an expansion of Sussex County Unified Sanitary Sewer District – for the Angola Neck area – for Camp Arrowhead III – a public hearing will be scheduled in the future.

The Council will hold four public hearings on three conditional use applications and one change of zone.

Conditional Use No. 2222 filed on behalf of Jessica F. Peake

“AN ORDINANCE TO GRANT A CONDITIONAL USE OF LAND IN A C-1 GENERAL COMMERCIAL DISTRICT FOR AN OUTDOOR MINIATURE GOLF COURSE TO BE LOCATED ON A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN BALTIMORE HUNDRED, SUSSEX COUNTY, CONTAINING 0.46 ACRES, MORE OR LESS” (property lying on the east side of Coastal Highway (Route 1) approximately 212 feet south of Jefferson Bridge Road (Tax I.D. No. 134-17.11-40.00) (911 Address: 32967 Coastal Highway, Bethany Beach)

Conditional Use No. 2224 filed on behalf of Pamela Price

“AN ORDINANCE TO GRANT A CONDITIONAL USE OF LAND IN AN AR-1 AGRICULTURAL RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT FOR A REAL ESTATE OFFICE TO BE LOCATED ON A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LITTLE CREEK HUNDRED, SUSSEX COUNTY, CONTAINING 1.75 ACRES, MORE OR LESS” (property lying on the west side of Sussex Highway (Route 13) approximately 0.25 miles north of the intersection of Whitesville Road and Sussex Highway (Route 13) (Tax I.D. No. 332-7.00-22.00) (911 Address: 34590 Sussex Highway, Laurel)

Conditional Use No. 2198 filed on behalf of Jeffrey Myer

“AN ORDINANCE TO GRANT A CONDITIONAL USE OF LAND IN AN AR-1 AGRICULTURAL RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT FOR INDOOR AND OUTDOOR RETAIL SALES TO BE LOCATED ON A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN NANTICOKE HUNDRED, SUSSEX COUNTY, CONTAINING 0.8474 ACRES, MORE OR LESS” (property lying on the northwest corner of Seashore Highway and Oak Road) (Tax I.D. No. 430-22.00-10.01) (911 Address: 10595 and 10609 Seashore Highway, Bridgeville)

Change of Zone No. 1904 filed on behalf of Dry Acres, LLC (Jill Cicierski)

“AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING MAP OF SUSSEX COUNTY FROM AN AR-1 AGRICULTURAL RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT TO A C-2 MEDIUM COMMERCIAL DISTRICT FOR A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN BROADKILL HUNDRED, SUSSEX COUNTY, CONTAINING 10.88 ACRES, MORE OR LESS” (property lying on the southwest corner of the intersection of Lewes Georgetown Highway (Route 9) and Fisher Road (Road 262) (Tax I.D. No. 235-30.00-51.00) (911 Address: None Available)

The meetings are still being teleconferenced, so for anyone wishing to comment on any of the public hearings – you’ll find instructions on the Sussex County Council Agenda as to how to call in. Click here for information on the Public Hearings