Sussex County Council Meets for Last Session of 2022 Tuesday

The Sussex County Council meets for the last time this year on Tuesday morning. County Administrator Todd Lawson will recognize the Delmar Field Hockey Team for their undefeated season and win in the D-I-A-A Division 2 Championships. There will also be a review and discussion related to the Code of Conduct Rules. Director of Emergency Services, Joe Thomas, will discuss the 2022 Sussex County Hazard Mitigation Plan for possible consideration and P&Z Director, Jamie Whitehouse will discuss with the Council updates to the Master Plan Ordinance. The Council will also revisit a Conditional use application for an automotive and boar repair business on Central Avenue east of Frankford. There is no afternoon session scheduled.

The Sussex County Council meeting begins Tuesday at 10am in the County Administration Building on the Circle in Georgetown.