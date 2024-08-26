Sussex County Council Meets Tuesday at 12:30

The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday afternoon – beginning at 12:30pm. In Old Business the Council will revisit the buffer ordinance regarding perimeter buffers around residential development. There are five public hearings beginning at 1:30 – three conditional use applications and two change of zone applications.

The Council will meet Tuesday at 12:30pm at the County Administration building on The Circle in Georgetown.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNCIL AGENDA

CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNCIL PACKET