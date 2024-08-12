Sussex County Council Meets Tuesday – at 12:30pm

The Sussex County Council will meet on Tuesday – beginning at 12:30pm. The Council will revisit a Conditional Use No. 2431 for Play it Safe, LLC, which the Council deferred a vote on after a public hearing on July 16th. The conditional use was for a professional office on Savannah Road in Lewes. There are 5 public hearings scheduled for 1:30pm – two are for sewer districts. The other three are conditional use applications. The County Council will meet at 12:30pm in the County Administration building on The Circle in Georgetown.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNCIL AGENDA

CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNCIL PACKET