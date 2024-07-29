Sussex County Council Meets Tuesday at 1pm

UPDATED – 2:30pm – The final Conditional Use No. 2515 on behalf of Renewable Redevelopment, LLC is for an electrical substation and utility lines to be locate off Iron Branch Road in the area of the Indian River Power Plant. Caesar Rodney Institute this afternoon said, “Offshore wind developer US Wind has been quietly, and under the name of one of its subsidiary companies (Renewable Redevelopment, LLC), going through the process of trying to obtain a conditional use to build a massive electric substation. Four large cables from US Wind’s offshore wind project will come ashore under Sussex County beaches, wetlands, and inland bays from its proposed offshore wind turbine project. Sussex County Council is set to consider the application at its 1:00 pm July 30 meeting. US Wind needs federal and state approval to build the turbines. This conditional use is the only opportunity for Sussex County to weigh in. A conditional use must promote the health, safety, morals, convenience, order, prosperity, and welfare of the present and future inhabitants of Sussex County, and the conditional use must be for the general convenience and welfare of the inhabitants of Sussex County.”

A rally will be held from noon to 1pm at the Sussex County Council Chambers in the Sussex County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown

The Sussex County Council will meet on Tuesday – beginning at 1pm. The Council will recognize retiring County Engineer Hans Medlarz and get a review of the 2024 Legislative session. Human Resources Director, Karen Brewington will announce the 2nd quarter Shining Star Awards and new County Engineer, Mike Harmer will discuss and possibly introduce an proposed ordinance to authorize the issuance of general obligation bonds in connection with the North Ellendale Sewer Flow Diversion Project. There are also three Conditional Use public hearings scheduled to begin at 1:30pm.

