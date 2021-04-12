Sussex County Council Meets Tuesday – at Delaware Tech Beginning at 9am

Tuesday’s Sussex County Council meeting will be held at Delaware Tech’s Carter Partnership Building – but will begin at 9am so that the County Council can get some regular county business out of the way, although at the Council’s January 12th meeting, County Administrator Todd Lawson said no regular county business would be done at Delaware Tech. However the recent two week break has put the council with some time-sensitive matters that need to be dealt with, so there is a full agenda as well as two conditional use applications that will be up for public hearing after 10am (or when the council’s regular business is completed).

One public hearing is for Heimlich Solar Partners – for a 35.4 acre solar field of Mile Stretch Road near Bridgeville. The other with Artesian Wastewater Management for the expansion of and to amend conditions of approval for conditional use #1724 in the area of Isaacs and Reynolds Pond Roads east of Ellendale.

Click here for this week’s Sussex County Council Agenda