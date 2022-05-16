Sussex County Council Meets Tuesday: Buffer Ordinance on the Agenda

The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday morning at the Council Chambers in Georgetown. The Council will recognize Delaware’s Small Business Owner of the Year and Delaware Woman-Owned Small Business Person of the Year.

There will be a public hearing at 10:15am to authorize up to $1.3-million of general obligation bonds associated with the Mulberry Knoll Sewer District Project. There will be a second public hearing at 10:30am to adopt building construction standards in the international building code 2021 edition.

In Old Business, the Council will revisit the buffer ordinance.

During the afternoon session, the Council will hear an application for a Conditional Use – No. 2318 filed on behalf of V&M, LLC for a convenience store to be located at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road in Lewes. They will also hear an application for a Change of Zone – No. 1962 filed on behalf of Jeff-Kat, LLC. This is for a change of zone from AR-1 Agricultural residential to C-3 Heavy Commercial for property on King’s Highway just northeast of the intersection with Gills Neck Road.

