Sussex County Council Meets Tuesday – Final 2023 Meeting

The Sussex County Council will recognize the Cape Henlopen and Delmar field hockey teams – Division I and II State Champions and the Sussex Academy High School boys soccer team – Division 2 State Champions. The Council will also revisit several pieces of old business – including 2 solar arrays. The afternoon session has 9 public hearings for conditional use or change of zone applications – 6 of them for solar arrays. The afternoon session begins at 1:30pm.

The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday morning at 10 in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.