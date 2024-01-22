The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday morning in Georgetown. The Council will hold a public hearing at 10:15am on the South Greenwood Expansion of the Sussex County Unified Sanitary Sewer District – Western Sussex Area. The Council will also revisit a Conditional Use application for Rifle Range Road Solar, LLC for a solar farm south east of Bridgeville. There are five public hearings on Conditional Use or Change of Zone applications during the afternoon session – including a Conditional Use on behalf of the State of Delaware for a 44 acre parcel of state-owned property on Patriots Way north of Millsboro for a police station – a new Troop 4 facility.

The Sussex County Council meets at 10am at the County Administration Offices on The Circle in Georgetown.

