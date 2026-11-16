Sussex County Council Meet’s Tuesday Morning

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday morning in Georgetown. County Administrator Todd Lawson will bring the 2027 Council meeting and holiday schedules before the Council and Director of Human Resources, Karen Brewington will announce the Fourth Quarter Employee Recognition Awards. Finance Director Gina Jennings will ask for introduction of an ordinance that updates the County Code regarding operational changes – to improve efficiency and streamline processes. The Council will also revisit two items of Old Business – a Change of Zone for the Dave Marshall Tennis and Pickleball Center in Lewes – only to announce the closure of the record, and a Conditional Use for a solar array near Lincoln. The Sussex County Council meeting begins at 10am Tuesday in the County Administration offices on The Circle in Georgetown.

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