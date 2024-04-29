Sussex County Council Meets Tuesday; Will Revisit a Change of Zone Application Near Milton

The Sussex County Council meets on Tuesday morning in Georgetown. Human Resources Director, Karen Brewington will announce the First Quarter Employee Recognition Awards.

In Old Business the Council will revisit a Change of Zone No. 1992 on behalf of Reed Properties for 2.9 acres on Gravel Hill Road south of Route 16 in Milton from AR-1 to C-2 – medium commercial. The Council deferred a vote after a public hearing on February 20th.

There are two public hearings in the afternoon session beginning at 1:30pm – a Conditional Use application No. 2430 on behalf of Mark Baull for an auto repair shop at Armory and Murray Roads in Frankford. The second is a Change of Zone No. 2013 on behalf of 4 Points Towing & Roadside, LLC for 11.92 acres on Route 13 south of Iron Hill Road near Delmar.

The Sussex County Council meets at 10am Tuesday in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.

