Sussex County Council Meets Tuesday – with 12:30pm Start

The Sussex County Council will meet on Tuesday – but the meeting time has been moved to 12:30pm. The Council will hear Old Business – and revisit two Change of Zone and one Conditional Use for American Storage of Delaware, LLC. This application is for property on the west side of Route 24 in the area of Autumn Road (across from the Harris Teeter plaza) near Long Neck/Oak Orchard. Council deferred a vote after the public hearings on May 10 after a neighbor requested the Council defer their vote in order to have her deed and the information provided by the applicant reviews as they differ on the size of her property.

There are six public hearings scheduled for the afternoon session.

