Sussex County Council Names New Deputy Director of Public Safety-Emergency Management & Learns About the Blue Zone Project

Image from presentation by Blue Zone Delaware Project

The Sussex County Council received a presentation from the Blue Zone Delaware Project. Blue zones areas around the world where people are living longer and the project uses what has been found in the original blue zones to help people live longer and better through community transformation programs that lower healthcare costs, improve productivity and boost national recognition as great places to live, work and play. Project co-founder Kim Blanch tells the County Council that five towns have been selected to look at the Blue Zone Delaware Project more – Seaford, Georgetown, Millsboro, Milford and Lewes. The project’s co-founders were on hand for discussion and a bit of education – but were not asking for funding.

Image from presentation by Blue Zone Delaware Project

The Sussex County Council heard a subdivision appeal last week involving the Lorraine Brown subdivision. Council President Mike Vincent read the Council’s motion to affirm the Planning and Zoning Commission’s decision to deny the subdivision. Vincent says the record does not support approval – an additional testimony discussed during the appeal last week cannot be considered as it was not a part of the official record.

Image courtesy Sussex County Government

Sussex County recently reorganized the 9-1-1 operations, emergency management and paramedic programs under one umbrella – the Department of Public Safety. Robert Murray was named Director of Public Safety – and two of three deputy positions were filled. During this week’s meeting County Administrator Todd Lawson announced that Timothy Cooper has been named the new Deputy Director of Public Safety – Emergency Management. He will lead the County’s disaster preparedness efforts while coordinating with a variety of state agencies. Cooper was a one-time paramedic with Sussex County EMS brings more than 30 years of experience in public safety. He will begin his new position on July first.

Lawson also announced that the County Finance Department has received the Triple Crown Award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. This comes from already receiving the GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, the Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. Sussex County is one of 356 local governments across the country that have received the Triple Crown award.

The Council received a request from Delaware Coastal Airport manager Bob Bryant to be granted the “authority to sign” an FAA Airport Improvement Program Grant Agreement before the grant has been awarded by the FAA. Bryant told the Council that he is in anticipation of FAA grant funding for the start of the construction phase of Phase 2 of the new taxiway bravo – with 90% of the funding from the FAA – $3,473, 464. The County would be responsible for the remaining 10% – $385,941, which is already included in the County’s FY 2024 and FY 2025 capital improvement plan. The new taxiway will run parallel to the primary Runway 4-22 and would serve aircraft larger than the airport currently serves and include safety enhancements not available on the current taxiway A. The Council approved Bryant’s request so that the funding can be accepted and paperwork returned to the FAA in a timely manner.

In Old Business, the Council approved an amended Ordinance No. 24-02 which expands options for ADUs – or accessory dwelling units. These have been permitted in the County for some time – although they are limited as the land use rules were considered too restrictive and outdated. They are a secondary living space on a property along with the primary residence – like mother-in-law suites. The ordinance reclassifies garage/studio apartments – now calling the accessory dwelling units and expanding the rules for where and how these secondary homes can be implemented. This new rule takes effect immediately – read the ordinance here.

The second piece of Old Business – Ordinance No. 24-03 – dealing with perimeter buffers around residential development saw some extensive amendments to wording from Assistant County Attorney Vince Robertson. The Council has deferred action to go through the proposed amendments and will reconsider Ordinance No. 24-03 in the near future.

Sussex County government offices will be closed on July 4th for Independence Day. There will be no County Council meeting on July 2nd or July 9th. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16th in the County Administration building on The Circle in Georgetown.