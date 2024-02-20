Sussex County Council Presents Perimeter Buffer Ordinance Update

The Sussex County Council today discussed perimeter buffers, and one of the areas of focus is on space needed when woodlands are present and protecting existing trees. County Administrator Todd Lawson says the ordinance regarding perimeter buffers is the top-ranked priority for the County Council. Lawson previously gave a high-level update on what they were attempting to accomplish with this new ordinance. Details have been outlined in a document…

Lawson says included are six specific updates. The document starts with a definition section. Among the other specifics include the perimeter buffer general standards, which they hope will improve what they are seeing regarding land use and subdivisions. The link to the information can be found below:

For more details, visit the County Council link: Full Packet 022024.pdf (sussexcountyde.gov) (Pages 42-55).