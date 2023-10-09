Sussex County Council Receive Updates on Recent Joint Workshop and Reassessment Project

This week’s Sussex County Council meeting will begin at 1pm. The Council will attend the ribbon cutting for the revamped Sussex County Emergency Operation Complex Tuesday morning at 11. County Administrator, Todd Lawson, will review the recent joint workshop between the County Council and Planning Commission and Director of Assessment, Chris Keeler, will update the Council on the Reassessment project.

There are three public hearings for Conditional Use applications – two for solar farms – one west of Lewes and the other near Dagsboro and a third application for greenhouses and employee housing buildings north of Bridgeville. They will also revisit two pieces of Old Business.

CLICK HERE FOR THE SUSSEX COUNTY COUNCIL AGENDA

CLICK HERE FOR THE SUSSEX COUNTY COUNCIL PACKET

The Sussex County Council will meet at 1pm this week in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.