Sussex County Council Recognizes Council President Vincent, Talks Buffers and Turns Down Fenwick-area CU Application

The Sussex County Council recognized Council President Mike Vincent for his 50 years of service to the Seaford Fire Company.

Assistant County Attorney, Vince Robertson, again discussed a proposed ordinance related to buffers, wetlands and drainage. The County appointed a working group which released its report then saw no follow up. The buffer topic has been revived – with the need to update and tighten the code and get it through the public hearing process. During this week’s meeting, Robertson worked through the draft ordinance pointing out changes and modifications, definitions and more. That includes changing the widths of buffers, what resources require a buffer and what doesn’t. The Council has introduced the proposed ordinance, which will first have a public hearing with the Planning & Zoning Commission on November 4.

The County Council revisited Conditional Use No. 2236 on behalf of Carl M. Freeman Companies for a hotel and restaurant on 9.2 acres of land just off Route 54 west of Fenwick Island. A public hearing was held on July 27, which brought out dozens of people in opposition to this application. Most in opposition cited traffic, damage to the wetlands, safety and more. During his discussion on the application this week, Council Vice President John Rieley stated that the proposal would cause an increase in flooding and that the proposal was too intensive and not compatible with the existing roads. Both Rieley and Council President Mike Vincent each voted no, while Council members Cindy Green and Mark Schaeffer voted to approve. Doug Hudson did not vote. The 2 to 2 tie defeated the motion to approve the application.

The afternoon session saw one public hearing for Conditional Use No. 2262 filed on behalf of Matthew Hete. this application is for multiple family dwelling – of 4 units – on 1.25 acres off Postal Lane in Lewes. Hete told the Council that this would be 4 condominium units – for family members. The Council has deferred a vote on this application as there has been no recommendation from the County Planning & Zoning Commission. Once the recommendation has been made, comment will be taken in writing for five additional days.