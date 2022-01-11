Sussex County Council Reorganizes, Buffer Public Hearing Suspended till February

The first order for the Sussex County Council after the start of the New Year is to reorganize and select its leadership and legal team for 2022. Mike Vincent of Seaford will remain the Council president, however, Doug Hudson of Dagsboro was selected as vice president.

Council also approved J. Everett Moore Jr. to re-appointment as County Attorney. Mr. Moore serves at the pleasure of the County Council as the elected body’s chief counsel. Staff from the Moore & Rutt and Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze law firms will represent the Board of Adjustment and Planning & Zoning Commission respectively as assistant county attorneys.

After several hours of public comment, the County Council suspended the public hearing on the proposed buffer ordinance. It will be continued on February 22. County Attorney Everett Moore added that if you have already spoken on the record – you cannot speak again when the public hearing continues. At the beginning of today’s public hearing, County Engineer, Jamie Whitehouse told the Council that they had received 99 written responses with the majority in support of the ordinance. However its expected there are also duplicate letters or emails.

In other action, the Council voted to uphold the Planning & Zoning Commission’s denial of the Lockhaven subdivision proposed for east of Milton. An appeal of that decision was heard by the County Council on December 14th and they voted 5 to 0 Tuesday morning to uphold the P&Z decision.

There were two ordinance amendments in Old Business that were revisited by the Council, however action on both has been deferred so that written public comment on both ordinances can continue.

County Attorney Everett Moore updated the Council on redistricting. He told the Council that there are issues with the the computer program that’s being used to create the new districts – and this has been a statewide issue for not only each county, but for state lawmakers as well. However, Moore expects to have the new maps ready by the next meeting and an ordinance prepared for introduction. After that a public hearing will be scheduled on the new district maps.

A reminder, Sussex County offices will be closed next Monday for Martin Luther King, Junior Day – and the Council will not meet on Tuesday, January 18. The next Council meeting is scheduled for January 25th.