Sussex County Council Returns to Chambers for Tuesday Meeting

After several months of meeting by teleconference, the Sussex County Council returns to the Circle in Georgetown on Tuesday. Seating within the council chambers is limited and seating assignments will be enforced. Anyone attending the meeting in person is required to go through a wellness and security screening. The public will be required to wear a face covering. Five public hearings are scheduled for the afternoon session beginning at 1:30pm. The meeting will be live streamed – and public comments can be made by calling the conference number included in the agenda. The meeting begins at 10am.

Click here for Sussex County Council Agenda Click here for the Council full Packet