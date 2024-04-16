Sussex County Council Reverses Vote on Previously Denied Frankford Area Solar Array

The Sussex County Council held a brief meeting Tuesday afternoon. County Administrator read a proclamation to honor Fair Housing Month.

The Council revisited Conditional Use No 2365 in Old Business, which they had denied last August with a 3 to 2 vote. The applicant, Frankford Community Energy Initiative, took legal action and the County was ordered to reconsider its vote and render a new decision. In August Councilman Doug Hudson said that unlike some other applications for solar arrays, this property is right along Route 113 where there is farmland. Hudson, Councilman Mark Schaeffer and Councilwoman Cindy Green voted no – while Councilmen John Rieley and Mike Vincent voted to approve. During this week’s meeting, Hudson recused himself from the vote and the Council voted 4 to 0 to approve Conditional Use 2365 for a solar array to be located on Route 113 just south of Lazy Lagoon Road south of Frankford.

There were four public hearings at 1:30pm. There was no public comment on either of the two sewer annexations – with each approved with 5 to 0 votes. Two conditional use applications – CU No. 2413 and CU No. 2445 – also met with no public comment and both votes were deferred by the Council.

The Sussex County Council is scheduled to meet next Tuesday, however no agenda has yet been posted.