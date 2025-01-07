Sussex County Council Swears In 3 New Members and Re-organizes

Three newly elected members of the Sussex County Council were sworn into office by Superior Court Judge Francis “Pete” Jones – Matt Lloyd represents District 1, Steve McCarron represents District 2 and Jane Gruenenbaum represents District 3. Norman “Jay” Jones was also sworn in as the re-elected Clerk of Peace. The Council reorganized electing Doug Hudson as the Council President and John Rieley as Council Vice President. The Council also approved the appointment of legal council – including J. Everett Moore Jr. who was re-appointed as County Attorney. Mr. Moore serves at the pleasure of the County Council as the elected body’s Chief counsel and Vince Robertson was reappointed as Assistant County Attorney.

During Council comment new District 1 councilman Matt Lloyd suggested the possibility of a 12-month building moratorium – a total stoppage of applications for major subdivisions. Steve McCarron (District 2) pledged to “make decisions that are thoughtful and well-informed.” District 3 councilwoman Jane Gruenenbaum said that “we have to find a way to promote growth in a more responsible way.”

The afternoon public hearing was just one Change of Zone application – No. 2020 on behalf of Samuel Petersheim. He is looking to rezone just under 5 acres of property near the intersection of Route 13 and Gordy Road from AR-1 to a B-2 Business Community District. He sell sheds, gazebos and backyard furniture but has run out of room at his current location. Petersheim added that in time he would like to move his existing furniture store to this property. The Council approved the Change of Zone application with a 5 to 0 vote.

The Sussex County Council is scheduled to meet next on Tuesday, January 14 at 10am in the County Administration offices on The Circle in Georgetown.