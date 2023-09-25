Sussex County Council to Consider Sponsoring Trail Grant for Stephen P. Hudson Park

Image courtesy Sussex County Land Trust

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday morning in Georgetown. The Sussex County Land Trust has applied for a $143,500 Outdoor Recreation, Parks and Trails grant through the State to complete the 2nd phase of the trailhead to the Lewes-Georgetown trail at Stephen P. Hudson Park at Route 9 & Cool Spring Road. The grant needs to be sponsored by Sussex County through a resolution, which will be presented during this week’s meeting by County Finance Director Gina Jennings. There is no financial commitment to the County. Council members and members of the Sussex County Land Trust will hold a ribbon cutting at the property at 12:30pm.

Also County Director of Utility Planning, John Ashman will present the public hearing results for the Red Fox Run Expansion of the County Unified Sanitary Sewer District – in the West Rehoboth area. The Sussex County Council meets at 10am Tuesday in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.

SUSSEX COUNTY COUNCIL AGENDA

SUSSEX COUNTY COUNCIL PACKET