Sussex County Council to Discuss Development Initiatives Tuesday

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday morning at 10. District 1 Councilman Matt Lloyd will discuss with the Council an issue that he mentioned in his council member comment during last week’s meeting about development initiatives and the possibility of a 12 month building moratorium on major subdivisions in Sussex County – to study the process more thoroughly – including the creation a task force to gather an inventory of undeveloped land in each councilmanic district.

The Council will also consider requests to schedule public hearings on two sewer annexations – including the Love Creek Mobile Home Community – of 168 homes and 10 campers.

The Council meeting begins at 10am in the County Administration building on The Circle in Georgetown.

