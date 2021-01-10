Sussex County Council to Discuss Meetings at Delaware Tech & Appointment to BOA Vacancy

The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday in Georgetown. During this week’s meeting they will discuss with County Administrator Todd Lawson meetings held at Delaware Tech. They will also discuss an appointment to the Board of Adjustment to fill the vacancy left by Ellen Magee, who recently filled the vacated Register of Wills seat. County Engineer, Hans Medlarz, has several items to discuss – including an amendment to the Dewey Beach Water District Agreement with the City of Rehoboth Beach. The Council meets at 10am Tuesday at the County Administration Building on the Circle in Georgetown.