Sussex County Council to Discuss Western Sussex Business Park & CDBG Coronavirus Grant Agreement

Sussex County Council meets Tuesday at 10am in the County Administration Building on the Circle in Georgetown. On tap for the meeting is a discussion of the Western Sussex Business Park and discussion on the meeting and holiday schedules for 2021. Finance Director Gina Jennings will discuss and possible propose an ordinance amendment pertaining to pension benefits for County employees. And County Housing Coordinator & Fair Housing Compliance Officer, Brandy Nauman will discuss the Sussex County CARES Act Community Development Block Grant coronavirus grant agreement.

There are two public hearings during the afternoon session. One is a Change of Zone application on behalf of Plantation Partners, LLC for an over 11.5 acre property just south of the intersection of Cedar Grove and Plantation Road west of Lewes for a change from A-1 to C-2 Community Business.

The second is a Conditional application on behalf of ML Joseph Heirs Farm Account, LLC for a campground on over 73 acres for mobile campers, camp trailers, touring vans and others on Route 9 east of Sand Hill Road near Georgetown. This is the former location of Georgetown Raceway and later a private equine facility for the Joseph family.

The County Planning Commission has recommended approval of both applications. The public hearings begin at 1:30pm in the County Council chambers.

