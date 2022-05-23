Sussex County Council to Hear FY 2023 Budget Presentation

The Sussex County Council meets on Tuesday morning at the Council Chambers in Georgetown. County Administrator Todd Lawson and County Finance Director, Gina Jennings will present the FY 2023 Budget to the Council. Once the ordinance for the budget, fees and water and sewer districts are introduced – the ordinances will be set for public hearing – before June 30th, which is the end of the current fiscal year.

In Old Business the Council will revisit one Conditional Use and two Change of Zone applications filed on behalf of Henlopen Properties – for property near the intersection of Kings Highway and Gills Neck Road in Lewes. The Council deferred a vote after the public hearing on April 26.

During the afternoon session, the Council will hear an appeal on the Planning & Zoning Commission’s decision to deny Subdivision Application No. 2021-06 – Coral Lakes (F.K.A Coral Crossing) which was proposed for 152 acres off Robinsonville Road. The afternoon session begins at 1:30pm.

The Sussex County Council meeting begins at 10am in the County Administration Building on the Circle in Georgetown

Click here for this week’s AGENDA Click here for this week’s PACKET