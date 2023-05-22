Sussex County Council to Hear FY 2024 Budget Presentation Tuesday

Tuesday is budget day at the Sussex County Council. County Administrator Todd Lawson and Finance Director Gina Jennings will present the proposed FY 2024 Budget to the Council. The Council will also discuss and possibly introduce the an ordinance establishing the proposed budget as well as an ordinance to establish annual service charges, assessment rates and connection charges for all Sussex County Water and Sanitary Sewer Districts. The Council will also hear a presentation from Matt Robinson about Slam Dunk to the Beach. There is no afternoon session scheduled.

The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday morning at 10am in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.