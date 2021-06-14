Sussex County Council to Hear More on Reassessment Tuesday

The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday morning at 10am in Georgetown. They will have a presentation from Bayhealth Foundation on the Graduate Medical Education Program and discuss possible action related to the disposition of certain County property. There will be a public hearing on the proposed sewer district boundary in the North Georgetown area for the Sussex Pain Relief Center to expand their existing facility with a surgery center. The Council will also hear more on the reassessment project and in old business revisit a conditional use application for 200 multifamily units in the area off Railway Road in Ocean View. There will be three applications heard during the afternoon session – two Conditional Use applications and one Change of Zone.

The Sussex County Council meets at 10am in the County administration building on the Circle in Georgetown

Click here for the council agenda