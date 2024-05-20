Sussex County Council to Hear Proposed FY 2025 Budget Presentation

The Sussex County Council meets at its regular time this week. They will hear a presentation from the Town of Fenwick Island on the dredging project. County Administrator Todd Lawson and Finance Director Gina Jennings will present the FY 2025 Budget and introduce several proposed ordinances related to the budget – including fee increases for the Marriage Bureau and Recorder of Deeds.

There are no land use public hearings scheduled for the afternoon.

The Sussex County Council meeting begins at 10am in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.

