Sussex County Council to Hear Public Comment on Proposed FY 2025 Budget, Sewer & Water Assessment Rolls Tuesday

Tuesday the Sussex County Council will have public hearings on the proposed FY 2025 budget, assessment rolls for sewer and water districts, ordinances to amend fees at the marriage bureau and recorder of deeds. Those public hearings begin at 10:15am. Also Planning & Zoning Director Jamie Whitehouse will discuss the Comprehensive Land Use Plan annual report.

At 1:30pm the Council will hear an appeal of the Planning Commission’s denial of a subdivision application, No. 2023-09 for Lorraine Brown.

The Council meets Tuesday morning at 10am in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.