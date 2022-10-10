Sussex County Council to Hear Subdivision Appeal Tuesday Morning Beginning at 9am

The Sussex County Council meets early Tuesday – beginning at 9am. The Council will hear an appeal on the County Planning & Zoning Commission’s decision to approve the Coral Lakes subdivision off Robinsonville Road west of Lewes. The Council will also go into executive session to discuss land acquisition and pending or potential litigation. After a recess the Council will resume the remainder of the regular meeting.

There is no afternoon session.

The Council meets in the County Administration Building on the Circle in Georgetown

