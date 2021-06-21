Sussex County Council to Hold Public Hearing on Proposed FY 2022 Budget, Water & Sewer and Clerk of the Peace Fees Tuesday

Tuesday is the public’s turn to comment on the proposed FY 2022 Budget for Sussex County as well as the assessment rolls for sewer and water districts. There will be a third public hearing on a ordinance amendment to institute fees charged by the Clerk of the Peace for ceremonies after normal business hours and on weekends, and to increase the fees for non-Delaware residents for out-of-office ceremonies. These three public hearings will begin at 10:15am.

The Sussex County Council will also year from DelDOT with an update on the Capital Transportation Program. And County Administrator Todd Lawson will discuss the “notice” signs that are placed for Sussex County land use applications.

The Council will also revisit the Chappell Farm applications – two Changes of Zone and a Conditional Use that would bring housing and commercial business to the approximately 15 acre property at Route 1 and Cave Neck Road.