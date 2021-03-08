Sussex County Council to Hold Public Hearing to Amend FY 21 Budget; Also Consider Dog Control Enforcement & County Ambulance Fund

The Sussex County Council will meet at its regular time this week in the Council Chambers on the Circle in Georgetown. The Council will hear a presentation from CEO of Atlantic General Hospital, Michael Franklin. At 10:30, the Council will hold a public hearing on an ordinance to amend the annual operating budget for FY 21 to incorporate additional realty transfer tax revenue and allowable expenditures. Finance Director Gina Jennings has a Memorandum of Understanding for Dog Control Enforcement for the Council to consider and possibly approve as well as Delaware Community Foundation Agreement for a Sussex County Ambulance Fund to consider and possibly approve. There are no afternoon public hearings. Tuesday’s meeting begins at 10am in the County Administration building on the Circle in Georgetown.