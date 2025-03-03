Sussex County Council to Hold Split Meeting Tuesday

The Sussex County Council will again hold a morning meeting beginning at 9am at the Sussex County Public Safety Complex in Georgetown with the Planning & Zoning Commission. This meeting will include a presentation and discussion with DelDOT.

The regular Council meeting will begin at 1pm in the Council Chambers on The Circle in Georgetown and will include seven public hearings beginning around 1:30pm. There are several sewer annexations, the Community Development Block Grant Program and a bond issuance as well as a change of zone and two conditional use applications.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNCIL AGENDA

CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNCIL PACKET