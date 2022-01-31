Sussex County Council to Look at Redistricting & Hold Morning Public Hearing on CDBG Application for FY 2022

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday morning at 10 in the Council chambers on the Circle in Georgetown. The Council will hold a public hearing on the Community Development Block Grant application request for the FY 2022 C-D-B-G grant year at 10:15. County Administrator, Todd Lawson, will recognize the schools and other groups who brought in donations to the Caroling on the Circle Food Drive. And County Attorney Everett Moore will discuss and possibly introduce the redistricting ordinance for the Councilmanic election districts. In Old Business the Council will revisit a change of zone No. 1948. There are 4 applications to be heard during the afternoon session which will begin at 1:30 – two conditional use and two change of zone applications.

Click here for Sussex County Council Agenda Click here for Sussex County Council Packet