Sussex County Council to Meet at 12:30pm Tuesday

The Sussex County Council will meet on Tuesday, however the meeting will begin at 12:30pm with several pieces of county business from the County Engineering and Utility Planning departments. There are four public hearings – three are Conditional Use or Change of Zone applications. There is also a public hearing on an ordinance amendment, No. 24-01, dealing with the regulation of marijuana establishments in Sussex County.

The Council meeting will begin at 12:30pm at the County Administration building on The Circle in Georgetown.

