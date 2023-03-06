Sussex County Council to Meet – at 12:30pm Tuesday

The Sussex County Council will meet on Tuesday, but the meeting will not begin until 12:30pm. County Attorney Everett Moore will discuss an ordinance related to the removal procedures for members of appointed boards, commissions and advisory committees. This comes after a suggestion from Councilman Doug Hudson during last week’s discussion on the Code of Conduct Rules and Ethics Training. County Administrator Todd Lawson will review the County Council’s priority initiatives and discuss updates to the County Code regarding development. The afternoon session includes public hearings on a Conditional Use and three Change of Zone applications and an ordinance amendment.

Sussex County Council Agenda

Sussex County Council Packet