Sussex County Council to Meet at 12:30pm

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday – but beginning at 12:30pm. In Old Business, the Council will decide on an ordinance amendment dealing with affordable rental units and the Sussex County Rental Unit Program. The Council will also hold 4 public hearings during that afternoon session beginning at 1:30pm – two Conditional Use applications and two Change of Zone applications.

CU 2319 – Event venue, tourist home and hair salon – Greenwood area

CU 2321 – Kitchen and bathroom showroom – Lewes

CZ 1964 – Amend the zoning map from a C-1 General Commercial to LI-2 – Light Industrial, for 19.71 acres on Delaware Ave, Frankford

CZ 1965 – Amend the zoning map from AR-1 Agricultural Residential to MR Medium Density Residential, for 1.4 acres on Kent Avenue north of Jefferson Bridge Road, Bethany Beach

The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday at 12:30pm in the County Administration Building on the Circle in Georgetown.

