Sussex County Council to Meet at 12:30pm
October 17, 2022/
The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday – but beginning at 12:30pm. In Old Business, the Council will decide on an ordinance amendment dealing with affordable rental units and the Sussex County Rental Unit Program. The Council will also hold 4 public hearings during that afternoon session beginning at 1:30pm – two Conditional Use applications and two Change of Zone applications.
- CU 2319 – Event venue, tourist home and hair salon – Greenwood area
- CU 2321 – Kitchen and bathroom showroom – Lewes
- CZ 1964 – Amend the zoning map from a C-1 General Commercial to LI-2 – Light Industrial, for 19.71 acres on Delaware Ave, Frankford
- CZ 1965 – Amend the zoning map from AR-1 Agricultural Residential to MR Medium Density Residential, for 1.4 acres on Kent Avenue north of Jefferson Bridge Road, Bethany Beach
The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday at 12:30pm in the County Administration Building on the Circle in Georgetown.
CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNCIL AGENDA CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNCIL PACKET