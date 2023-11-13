Sussex County Council to Meet at 1pm Tuesday

The Sussex County Council will meet Tuesday – but the meeting will begin at 1pm. County Administrator Todd Lawson will review and possibly approve the property management agreement with the Sussex County Land Trust for Hopkins Preserve, which is north of Route 9 along the Lewes to Georgetown Bike Trail and along Sweetbriar Road.

At 1:30 the Council will begin land use public hearings – there an ordinance hearing to amend the County sewer tier map, six conditional use applications and one change of zone application. The Council meeting begins at 1pm Tuesday at the County Administration building on The Circle in Georgetown.

Sussex County Council Agenda