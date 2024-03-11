Sussex County Council to Meet at 1pm Tuesday

The Sussex County Council will meet at 1pm this week in the County Administration Offices in Georgetown. The Council has a short agenda, but will recognize retiree Patricia Faucett. There are five public hearings scheduled to begin at 1:30pm. One is an ordinance to issue general obligation bonds of Sussex County in connection with increased costs with the Western Sussex Regional Sanitary Sewer District Project. There are three Conditional Use applications and a Change of Zone application that will be up for public comment.

Conditional Use No. 2406 – filed on behalf of Monish Malhotra – for vehicle storage, maintenance and repairs on Collins Street in Milton.

Conditional Use No. 2407 – filed on behalf or Lori & Jose Solis Marin – for an auto repair shop in the area of Whispering Wind Lane and Hollyville Road

Conditional Use No. 2408 – filed on behalf of Efren Fernando Acevedo – for a car dealership at Bi State Boulevard, south of Dorothy Road in Delmar.

Change of Zone No. 2006 – filed on behalf of Mahmut Yilmaz – to rezone 4.7 acres of AR-1 & B-1 land to C-2 Medium Commercial at Route 24 & Oak Orchard Road.

