Sussex County Council to Meet at 1pm Tuesday

The Sussex County Council will meet at 1pm Tuesday. County Administrator Todd Lawson will give recognition to the Caroling on the Circle Food Drive and the groups that brought in large donations.

Finance Director Gina Jennings will discuss and possibly introduce an ordinance amendment for the Board of Assessment Review – allowing the authority to adopt rules and procedures to carry out its duties.

The Assistant County Engineer will discuss and possibly introduce an ordinance to authorize the issuance of up to $9.96-million of general obligation bonds with the Warwick Park Phase 2 project.

There are five public hearings scheduled for 1:30pm. One is a sewer annexation for the Love Creek Manufactured Home Community. There are three Conditional Use applications and one Change of Zone application that will be heard as well.

The Sussex County Council will meet at 1pm at the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.

