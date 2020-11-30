Sussex County Council to Meet at 1pm Tuesday

The Sussex County Council will meet on Tuesday – but the start time of the meeting has been pushed back to 1pm. A public hearing to amend the County Code regarding the Coastal Area has been canceled. The Council will hear on appointments to the Building Code Board of Adjustments and Appeals and the Personnel Board. And in old business, they will revisit a conditional use application for outdoor RV and boat storage on Postal Lane in Lewes. The afternoon session includes three Public Hearings – a Conditional Use for a mini spa in the area of Beaver Dam and Hopkins Roads in Lewes and two Change of Zone applications – on from the Indian River School District to rezone over 186 acres from AR-1 to I-I Institutional on both sides of Patriots Way in Georgetown and the other on behalf of Jeff-Kat, LLC to rezone less than one acre on Kings Highway in Lewes from AR-1 to C-3 Heavy Commercial. The afternoon session will begin at 1:30pm. CLICK HERE FOR THE AGENDA FULL PACKET