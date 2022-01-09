Sussex County Council to Meet at 9am Tuesday; Morning Public Hearing on Buffer Ordinance

Tuesday’s Sussex County Council meeting will begin at 9am. The Council will elect officers, make council member appointments, appoint legal counsel and adopt the rules of procedure and then go into executive session. When council returns they have a full agenda of items after last week’s meeting was canceled.

The Council will discuss and possibly take action on the appeal for the Lockhaven subdivision, which was put before the Council at their December 14th meeting.

County Attorney, Everett Moore will give a presentation on County Council redistricting and County Finance Director, Gina Jennings will update the Council on the FY 22 Budget.

A public hearing will be held at 10:30am on the buffer ordinance.

Assistant County Engineer Matt Parker will update the Council on improvements to the Delaware Coastal Business Park.

There is no afternoon session.